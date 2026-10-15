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Celina Jaitly Starts Shooting For New Film

Thu, 15 October 2026
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IMAGE: Celina Jaitly and Anil Sharma at Film City. Photograph: Kind courtesy Celina Jaitly/Instagram
IMAGE: Celina Jaitly and Anil Sharma at Film City. Photograph: Kind courtesy Celina Jaitly/Instagram
Celina Jaitly, who is going through a traumatic time personally, has decided to turn her life around. She has signed her comeback film with Anil Sharma.

Celina will be seen in Arjun Naga, co-starring Arjun Rampal, Utkarsh Sharma and Randeep Hooda.

Sharing a picture from Mumbai’s Film City with Anil Sharma, she writes, '#newfilm By the blessings of Mumba Devi, super elated and looking forward to be directed by the one & only legend @anilsharma_dir ji … I seek your blessings for this new beginning with our film #ArjunNaga, alongside the fabulous Arjun Rampal  @rampal72 @iutkarsharma & @randeephooda. Thank you @dcaatalent for these new beginnings.. Thank you to casting director dear @paragnm @paraggmehtacastingg absolute pleasure to work with you my friend !!'

After husband Peter Haag filed for divorce in September 2025, Celina returned to Mumbai the next month. She has filed for custody of her three children, Winston, Viraaj and Arthur.

Celina’s last theatrical release was 2011’s Thank You, directed by Anees Bazmee.

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