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Boy, 9, falls into 1,000-ft borewell in Rajasthan, rescue efforts on

Thu, 15 October 2026
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A nine-year-old boy fell into a 1,050-foot-deep borewell during repair work at a farm in Rajasthan's Phalodi district on Thursday, prompting authorities to launch a rescue operation.

The rescue operation is underway at the time of filing this report, and further details about the child's condition are awaited.

The incident occurred around 1.30 pm at Pooniyon Ki Dhani in the Lohawat area when the borewell at the farm of the boy's father, Pacharam, was being repaired, officials said.

The borewell had developed a fault, and a machine had been brought to the site for repairs. Workers were pulling out pipes when the boy, identified as Bhomaram, suddenly slipped into the borewell.

His father, who was nearby removing the motor, witnessed the incident. He said that when he turned around, only the child's head and hands were visible, but by the time he reached the spot, the boy had slipped further down.

The incident triggered panic in the family, while villagers gathered at the farm after learning about the accident. Police and SDRF personnel reached the site and launched efforts to locate and rescue the child.

A camera was lowered into the borewell to assess the boy's position. Initial information from the rescue site indicated movement at a depth of around 640 feet, an official said.

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