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Atiq Ahmed's former stronghold Kasari-Masari to be renamed

Thu, 15 October 2026
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18:17
Slain gangster-politician Atiq Ahmed/File image
Slain gangster-politician Atiq Ahmed/File image
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday announced that Kasari-Masari, once considered a stronghold of slain gangster-politician Atiq Ahmed, would be renamed and developed as Shrikrishnapuri.

Adityanath made the announcement after performing the 'bhoomi pujan' of Padma Lok Apartment, a multi-storey housing project being developed by the Prayagraj Development Authority (PDA) in the Kasari-Masari area.

The land on which the project is being constructed had been encroached upon by Ahmed, who was killed in 2023.

"Mafia Atiq Ahmed terror's stronghold Kasari-Masari to be developed as 'Shrikrishnapuri'," Adityanath said.

According to PDA secretary Vineet Kumar Singh, the project will be spread over 9,811 square metres and comprise a 14-storey building housing 602 flats.

Each flat will have two bedrooms, a hall and a kitchen (2BHK), with an area of 56.45 square metres.

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