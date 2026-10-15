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At least 29 children killed in Pakistan school roof collapse

Thu, 15 October 2026
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16:33
Image Credit: Reuters
Image Credit: Reuters
30 people, including 29 children and a teacher, were killed when the roof of a private school collapsed in Peshawar, north-western Pakistan, on October 15. 

The police and hospital officials said that more than 40 people were injured.

The collapse occurred at a three-storey school in Dir Colony, in the inner-city area of Peshawar, capital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, police chief Mian Saeed said.

Lady Reading Hospital spokesperson Muhammad Asim said the dead included six girls. Most of the children who were killed were aged 13 or younger. 

According to the hospital officials, bodies of 28 children a teacher were brought to Lady Reading Hospital. Two bodies were taken to Naseerullah Khan Babar Memorial Hospital.

Saeed, who described the roof as 'poorly constructed', said the school had 110 enrolled pupils, with 30 students present in classrooms on the upper floor when the roof gave way. The owner of the institution has been arrested. 

Peshawar Deputy Commissioner Afaq Wazir said everyone trapped beneath the debris had been rescued and ordered an investigation into the collapse. 

Provincial Education Secretary Inayatullah Waseem directed the managing director of the Private Schools Regulatory Authority to submit a report by Friday.

Saeed said the school's location in narrow streets had hampered rescue operations and the authorities would examine possible breaches of building regulations and determine responsibility, he added.

The collapse follows several fatal school-building incidents including roof collapses in Lahore and Dera Ghazi Khan in Pakistan.

-- REDIFF NEWS

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