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Actor Dhanush's fan club turns into welfare movement

Thu, 15 October 2026
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11:57
Image: ANI Photo
Image: ANI Photo
Tamil actor Dhanush's official fan club has been formally rebranded as the Dhanush Narpani Iyakkam (Dhanush Welfare Movement). The restructuring was approved at an executives' meeting in Coimbatore on October 15, Wednesday.

The change was announced by the organisation alongside a redesigned logo and a new flag being unveiled. 

The new symbol features a circular red-and-white border surrounding a large red star, with Dhanush's photo in the center. The actor is seen in the image with his hands folded in greeting, along with Tamil text incorporated within the emblem.

The organisation has been making efforts to expand its local presence and establish a broader network of welfare activities, calling for the formation of local welfare units and encouraging new members to enroll across five Assembly constituencies in Coimbatore district.

The membership drive and proposed local units focus on building an organisational structure at constituency level. The announcement did not specify the welfare activities planned or provide details of how the proposed units would operate.

-- REDIFF NEWS

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