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AAP Delhi chief alleges 'life-threatening' assault by police, files complaint

Thu, 15 October 2026
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13:20
Image: ANI Photo
Image: ANI Photo
AAP Delhi unit president Saurabh Bharadwaj has filed a formal complaint with the police commissioner. 

In the complaint he has alleged that Delhi Police personnel and paramilitary staff subjected him to life-threatening physical assaults during public gatherings in the city.

In his complaint submitted on October 15, Thursday, Bharadwaj sought the registration of a first information report (FIR) for alleged criminal conspiracy. 

He also demanded an independent investigation into what he described as a 'recurring pattern of attacks' by the Delhi police.

"I am writing to file a formal, consolidated complaint regarding three highly severe and dangerous incidents of physical assault inflicted upon me by Delhi Police personnel and paramilitary staff during public gatherings in Delhi," Bharadwaj said in his letter, stating that these were not routine crowd-control measures, but a coordinated criminal conspiracy to cause grievous bodily harm or death under the guise of official duty.

Bharadwaj also warned that he would approach the court if the police failed to register an FIR on his complaint.

The complaint follows a protest last week called by the Cockroach Janta Party, during which the police detained Bharadwaj and other AAP leaders as they attempted to march towards Jantar Mantar.

The AAP leader wants the alleged incidents to be independently investigated. 

His allegations against the Delhi police have not been independently established.

-- REDIFF NEWS

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