Aahana Kumra To Produce Cricket Docuseries

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Photograph: Kind courtesy Aahana Kumra/Instagram

Aahana Kumra will produce her first OTT series through her production house, Working Panda Films. A cricket docuseries, it is in collaboration with the Mumbai Cricket Association.





'#ShootinProgress. Some announcements are extra special and this one comes straight from the heart!’ Aahana posts.





'I am beyond excited and incredibly proud to announce the maiden long-format production of @workingpandafilms a web series with the @mumbaicricassoc following the Mumbai cricket team through the Ranji Trophy, the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and the Vijay Hazare Trophy.





'The next six months promise to be an incredible journey of travel, stories, grit and passion as we follow the players, their challenges, victories and everything that happens behind the scenes.





‘A huge thank you to @aj.naik and the Apex Council members of the MCA for their faith in us and for making this possible. A special shoutout to our captain of the ship @jplgraham our director, who will be leading this journey.'





‘The series will be directed by Patrick Graham (of The Dupatta Killer fame).





‘@apurvasinghrathore and I are thrilled to take this next step as producers and partners, venturing into long-format storytelling for the first time under the Working Panda Films banner. Having been associated with the MCA for the last two years, this feels like a beautiful new chapter.





‘Cricket has always been a sport I’ve loved, admired and learned so much from and I continue to learn from it every single day. I couldn’t be prouder to be part of this journey. Here’s to six months of incredible stories and celebrating the spirit of Mumbai cricket! Please shower us with your love and blessings.'