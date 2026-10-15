A remote Pakistan valley where humans still consult fairies

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I rode 650km on my motorcycle to reach this traveller's hostel, where the pleasures range from hanging out with sheep and experiencing Pakistani hospitality to visiting shamans who claim to reveal your fate.I scramble up a slope strewn with loose rocks, struggling to keep up with a flock of woolly white sheep. Every unsteady step sends stones tumbling down the hillside. The sheep, however, seem entirely at ease, picking their way along the steep cliffside with practised confidence. They lead me to a viewpoint as though they have made the journey countless times before.Then, without warning, they stop to graze. I pause to catch my breath and take in the view of Pakistan's Ishkoman Valley, where snow-capped peaks rise above a landscape carved by pale glacial streams. Cherry trees laden with soft pink blossoms trace the narrow, winding mountain roads below, leading down to Coyote Den Ishkoman Hostel.This is my mountain hideaway for the week, a place where I plan to trek into the high peaks, spend time among the sheep and meet a female shaman reputed to communicate with fairies.