3 Ugandan women in Pune to be deported for overstaying visas

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-- REDIFF NEWS

Three Ugandan nationals have been taken into custody in Maharashtra's Pune district for allegedly overstaying their visas, with the authorities initiating deportation proceedings, the police said on October 15.The women were taken into custody on October 13, Tuesday, during a verification drive at a residential premises in Marunji, within the jurisdiction of Hinjewadi police station.The operation followed specific information about foreign nationals allegedly staying in India beyond the validity of their visas. It was carried out by the FRO under the special branch of Pimpri Chinchwad police.The women were identified as Doreck Ahaisbiwe, Prossy Ankunda and Amina Katusiime.As per a police official, they produced photocopies of their passports and visas instead of the original documents during their verification.Their details were subsequently run through the Immigration, Visa, Foreigners Registration and Tracking (IVFRT) system, which confirmed their Ugandan nationality, according to the police.Investigations found that Ahaisbiwe had been staying in India on a student visa valid until 7 October 2026.Ankunda's medical visa expired on 29 December 2025, while Katusiime's medical visa expired on 11 November 2025.None of the three had obtained an extension, the police said.Their deportation procedure is being handled through the Foreigners Registration Office (FRO), Pimpri Chinchwad, the official added.