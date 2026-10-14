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Zohran Mamdani extends Durga Puja, Navratri wishes to diaspora

Wed, 14 October 2026
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New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani extended his wishes to the Indian diaspora celebrating Hindu festivals, including Navratri and 'Sindur Khela', describing it as a time of reflection and renewal.

"This week, our Hindu neighbours celebrate the Goddess Durga during the festival of Navaratri. Our neighbours will dance Garba, venerate the Goddess Durga with Sindur Khela, receive Tika from elders, set up Golu in their homes, and so much more," Mamdani said in a post on X Tuesday.

"Whether your family calls it Durga Puja, Dashain, Dussehra, or Navratri, may this festival mark a season of reflection and renewal," he said.

Several Hindu organisations across New York City, the state and the US have planned events to celebrate and commemorate Durga Pooja, Navratri and other festivities with pomp and show.

The Hindu Temple of Tri-State in White Plains, New York, has organised days-long festivities, including Dandia, Garba, Ashtami Puja and Kanya Puja to mark the Hindu festival of Navratri and Durga Puja.

Several members of the Indian-American and diaspora communities participate in large numbers in the festive celebrations.  

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