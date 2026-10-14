You Can Book Your Ramayana Ticket In 8 Days!

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Anupam Kher as Jatayu in Ramayana. Photo Courtesy: @worldoframayana/Instagram





--REDIFF MOVIES

, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash, is the most awaited film of the year, and it's releasing ahead of Diwali on November 5.The makers are making sure the buzz stays super active!They recently announced on Instagram that the advance booking for the film will begin in eight days.They also released a poster of Jatayu, played by Anupam Kher.When evil took flight, courage rose to meet it. He fought not for victory, but for what was right,' a statement read about Jatayu's role in the film.