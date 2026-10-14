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Worlds friendliest city is...

Wed, 14 October 2026
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Kindly note that this illustration generated using ChatGPT has only been posted for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy AdinaVoicu!/Pixabay
Kindly note that this illustration generated using ChatGPT has only been posted for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy AdinaVoicu!/Pixabay
Are you planning to move abroad?

Choosing a destination involves weighing visa rules, salaries and the cost of living. How welcoming a city is to newcomers could also matter.

A new global ranking of 200 cities, based on an analysis of more than 1.2 million Reddit comments, has named Merida in Mexico the world’s friendliest city, while Delhi ranks among the 10 lowest-scoring cities.

The Friendliest Cities Index 2026, commissioned by travel platform Fernwayer, analysed more than 1.2 million Reddit comments to assess how travellers described local residents—as friendly, welcoming or hospitable, or as unfriendly and rude. 

The results were published on September 23, 2026.

Merida topped the ranking with a score of 95 out of 100. Glasgow came close second with a score of 94.9 followed by Bogota at 94.5.

The top 10 cities also include Bodrum in Turkey (94.4), Manchester (94.0), Hamburg (93.6), Perth (93.5), Sao Paulo (93.3), Mexico City (93.2) and Nashville (93.1). 

Delhi scored 43.6 out of 100, placing it among the 10 lowest-scoring cities in the index. 

Buenos Aires, Argentina, was at the bottom with 42.0, followed by Los Angeles at 42.2 and Madrid at 42.5. Paris scored 42.9, Milan 43.0 and Barcelona 43.4. 

- REDIFF NEWS with inputs from Business Standard

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