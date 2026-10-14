Women of substance

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She writes: "Fierce in our fight.

Loudest in our laughter.

Relentless till we win!"

Supriya Shrinate shares this image from yesterday's tea party hosted by Rahul Gandhi which brought together a significant cross-section of the political spectrum. The LoP has extended invitations to top leaders of the INDIA alliance, various opposition Members of Parliament, and representatives from prominent student organisations.Shrinate is seen here with (L to R) Priyanka Gandhi, Aradhna Mishra and Supriya Sule.