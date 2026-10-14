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Woman's body found 4 days after fatal fall at railway station

Wed, 14 October 2026
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13:23
Image used for representational purpose only. Pic: Reuters
Image used for representational purpose only. Pic: Reuters
A 55-year-old missing woman's decomposed body was discovered inside a locked room on the ground floor at the Mylapore MRTS railway station in Chennai, the police sources said on Octorber 14, Wednesday.

The victim, who had gone missing on October 8, was identified as Vijaya V from Pallikaranai.

 Vijaya was travelling on the Velachery-Chennai Beach train with her daughter and stepped off the train at the Mylapore station, entering a disused room on the station's upper level looking for a toilet. 

Gayathri searched for her mother before lodging a missing-person complaint with the local police, believing she might have left the station premises.

Investigators are veering to the view that Vijaya accidentally stepped through an unmanned hole in the ground and fellow down into a locked storage room on the ground level.

Commuters noticed a strong foul odour four days later and alerted railway staff, who notified the railway police on Monday.

The railway officials entered the abandoned room and cleared old furniture to recover the victim's body.

Authorities ruled out any any foul play in the preliminary autopsy. A case of unnatural death was registered by the railway police.

-- Rediff News

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