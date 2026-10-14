Will Nakul Dhull be evicted from Bigg Boss 20?

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Contestants Gullu and Nakul Dhull get aggressive in Bigg Boss 20. Photograph: Kind courtesy Jio Hotstar

On Tuesday's episode of the reality show Bigg Boss 20, contestants Nakul Dhull and Gullu got into a physical fight with Bigg Boss intervening to warn everyone that contestants resorting to physical violence will not be entertained.



The argument began when wild card contestant Nakull noticed Qazi Touqeer making fun of an incident involving Scout OP saying he spat inside Scout's ears.



Qazi was narrating the incident to Gullu and Mahi Vij when Nakul overheard the conversation and decided to inform Scout about it.



After hearing about Qazi's remarks, Scout confronted Qazi. While Qazi tried to keep it cool explaining to Scout what happened, the conversation quickly heated up.



Gullu intervened and said something that provoked Nakul who was sitting a few feet away on a sofa.



The disagreement between Nakul and Gullu quickly escalated into a physical fight with both contestants getting aggressive.



While all the remaining contestants tried to pacify Gullu and Nakul, Mahhi Vij took a strong stand for her 'friend' Gullu and questioned Nakul for resorting to physical violence.



Neither Bigg Boss nor Nakul's team has confirmed whether Nakul has been evicted from the house. In the previous seasons, contestants Ashnoor Kaur, Umar Riaz, Madhurima Tulli, Swami Om, Ajaz Khan, and Kamaal R Khan were evicted from the show on grounds of physical violence.