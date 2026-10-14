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Will Jailer 2 be Rajinikanth's biggest opening-day grosser?

Wed, 14 October 2026
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Rajinikanth in Jailer 2
Rajinikanth in Jailer 2
Despite not releasing its Hindi version in national multiplex chains like PVR-INOX and Cinepolis, Jailer 2 is gearing up for a thunderous start at the box office. 

Releasing in theatres on October 15, the film has reportedly sold nearly 15 lakh tickets in India, according to The Indian Express.

The report also claims that the film has grossed over Rs 57 crore (Rs 570 million) in India through advance sales and over Rs 25 crore (Rs 250 million) overseas.

Jailer 2 is expected to gross more than Rs 100 crore (Rs 1 billion) globally on its opening day alone, while also showing good advance booking sales over the weekend. 

It remains to be seen whether the movie can break the record set by Coolie, Rajinikanth's film with the highest opening-day figures, with its estimates ranging between Rs 150 crore (Rs 1.5 billion) and Rs 170 crore (Rs 1.7 billion) globally.

Jailer 2 is the sequel to the 2023 blockbuster Jailer, with Nelson directing both films. Rajinikanth reprises his role as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian, a retired police officer who still wields considerable clout and influence.

 The sequel also stars Mithun Chakraborty, Vidya Balan, S J Suryah and Suraj Venjaramoodu, with cameos by Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, Jackie Shroff and Hrithik Roshan. 


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