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Why sugar prices are going up

Wed, 14 October 2026
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Sugar prices have surged more than 13 per cent in six days, driven by strong festive demand from households and sweetmakers.

With Diwali approaching next month, sugar supplies are tightening.

Ex-mill rates in Uttar Pradesh rose 13 percent to Rs 5,200 per quintal on October 12, up from Rs 4,600 on October 6. 

In Maharashtra, prices climbed 17 percent to Rs 5,100, Hindustan Times reported, citing local traders.

Last week, the central government reduced the stockholding limit for sugar dealers to 1,000 quintals, effective October 15 to November 30, to curb retail sugar prices during the festive season.

As mills prepare to begin crushing for the 2026-27 season, which started on October 1, farmers are seeking higher cane prices to offset rising production costs.

They are also seeking an increase in the minimum selling price (MSP) of sugar from the current Rs 31 per kg to Rs 50 per kg.

- REDIFF NEWS

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