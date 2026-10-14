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Who should be the next 007 after Daniel Craig? Lea Seydoux says...

Wed, 14 October 2026
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Screen grab from the movie No Time To Die
Screen grab from the movie No Time To Die
French actor Lea Seydoux does not intend to recommend or publicly support anyone who takes over from Daniel Craig as the next James Bond aka 007. 

Seydoux clearly stated at the London Film Festival premiere of Gentle Monster that she has moved past the franchise. When asked about who should take on the role of James Bond next, Seydoux said: "I honestly don't care." 

"I am done with this," she told People magazine. 

Seydoux made her debut as Dr Madeleine Swann, a psychiatrist and the daughter of Mr White (the villain) in 2015's Spectre. Unlike many Bond girls, Dr Swann survived to appear again in Craig's last Bond movie No Time to Die (2021), where she provides a strong emotional anchor for Craig's final outing as James Bond. 

"I truly enjoyed my time in this franchise, however, it is now... finished," she said. 

It appears the search for the seventh official 007 will continue to remain one of cinema's biggest guessing games. 

Craig finished his five-movie run of the hottest and most popular spy franchise as James Bond with Casino Royale in 2006. Since then widespread speculation regarding who will be the next 007 have been swirling around. Media reports name actors like Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Jacob Elordi, Callum Turner, Paul Mescal, Jack Lowden and Henry Cavill as some of the popular names in the reckoning.

Seydoux's apparent reluctance to name a successor reflects several fundamental changes that have occurred behind the scenes. 

With Amazon purchasing MGM, the intellectual property is currently owned by a tech company while Eon Productions, who have produced every Bond film since Dr. No in 1962, continues to retain creative control under Barbara Broccoli and Michael G Wilson. Both Broccoli and Wilson have repeatedly indicated that they plan to "re-invent" the character of James Bond and that production on the 26th installment is not scheduled to commence anytime soon. 

Since leaving the Bond machine, Seydoux has continued to have success in her own right. Without the constraints of the Bond franchise, Seydoux has been able to combine French art house films with Hollywood productions like The French Dispatch, One Fine Morning, and The Beast, Seydoux appeared as Lady Margot Fenring in Dune: Part Two.

-- Rediff News

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