What's the true value of the rupee? RBI Guv says...

18:14

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff





-- Rediff News

Reserve Bank of India Governor Sanjay Malhotra said Wednesday that recent actions taken by the RBI to check against one-sided speculative bets and maintain orderly currency markets (including a new dedicated dollar facility for state-run oil refiners) are being pursued.Last week, the RBI tightened regulations regarding foreign exchange derivatives by prohibiting the rebooking of cancelled contracts and requiring banks to establish a 20 percent reserve for all dollar purchases. The special window for oil marketing companies (OMCs), which are some of the largest dollar purchasers, was established to assist in reducing pressure caused by rising crude import costs after an evaluation of market conditions.Crude in international markets has been trading over $100 per barrel.In his conversation with, Malhotra emphasised that the RBI is not targeting any particular level of exchange rate for the rupee."In contrast to equity markets, where investors can develop views about share price movements, forex markets exist primarily to allow individuals and institutions to hedge their currency risk," said Malhotra.When asked about the timing of the RBI's interventions, Malhotra replied: "We were seeing too much volatility and one-sided bets developing in the market that was preventing market forces from reflecting the true value of the rupee. It was therefore necessary to take action."Incidentally, the rupee has appreciated from above 97 to the dollar on Friday, October 9, to close at 95.25 on Wednesday, October 14.