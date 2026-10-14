We will get our revenge, says Jhota's mother

In front of the morgue at Mansa Civil Hospital, a grieving mother sat on the ground with other members of the community and sympathisers who had come together to support her as she cried out for justice for her murdered son.
"Before going to work today, he touched my feet and asked me to have lunch waiting for him when he returned," she sobs unable to hide her grief.
"He always used to tell me, 'Mother, they're going to kill me some day.' We'll get our revenge."
On Tuesday morning, October 13, Parwinder Singh Jhota, a well-known local anti-drug campaigner, was shot and killed inside a chemistry shop in Mansa. A Facebook Live video Jhota did recorded the act
as he confronted the shop's owner, Ashwani Kumar, regarding claims that Kumar was selling synthetic drugs, captured the event. The video showed Jhota entering the store and stating that an older gentleman had just purchased drugs from the store. As Jhota argued with Kumar
(external link
), he noted that Kumar was hiding a gun behind his back. At this point, the argument turned violent and Jhota challenged Kumar to shoot him by yelling "Maar Naa
" (why don't you shoot, then?). Kumar opened fire with the pistol. Jhota was struck multiple times and died en route to the hospital.
Following the incident, Kumar escaped the area, but was arrested from Rajasthan after an interstate manhunt launched by Punjab police.
For years, Jhota campaigned against drug abuse in Mansa, frequently using social media to document and broadcast his confrontations with alleged drug dealers, resulting in many heated exchanges. Days before his murder, Jhota posted a video urging the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to come to Mansa and take action against what he called the widespread availability of synthetic drugs available at local pharmacies.
Reports indicate that the accused chemist has had numerous prior arrests for offenses related to the sale of illegal drugs. Jhota's murder has caused widespread anger throughout Punjab
(external link
), with opposition political parties condemning the Aam Aadmi Party government's 'Yudh Nasheyan Virudh' (Fight Against Drugs Abuse) campaign as a complete failure.
As far as Jhota's mother is concerned, his mother's desperate plea for revenge represents her bitter resentment and a community which believes they have been left alone and allowed an ordinary citizen to be killed on video while attempting to expose an established criminal enterprise.
-- Rediff News