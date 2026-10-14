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Wamiqa's Day Out With Ujjwal Nikam

Wed, 14 October 2026
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Wamiqa Gabbi with Ujjwal Nikam. Photograph: Panna Bandekar
Wamiqa Gabbi with Ujjwal Nikam. Photograph: Panna Bandekar
Wamiqa Gabbi stepped out with Ujjwal Nikam to promote the latter's biopic, Prahaar: The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam.

Nikam, of course, is the public prosecutor who represented the State in the trial of Mohammad Ajmal Amir Kasab, the lone Pakistani terrorist captured alive during the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks.

Nikam will be played by Rajkummar Rao, while Wamiqa will play his wife Jyoti Nikam.

Wamiqa looked glamorous in a black sari at the film's special screening in Mumbai, and also entertained the media present by posing like Nikam!

Directed by Avinash Arun (Killa, Three Of Us), Prahaar: The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam is due for release on October 16.

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