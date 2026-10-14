Viral video shows MP cop 'abusing' tribal students

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Image Credit: ANI Photo





-- REDIFF NEWS

A Bhopal policeman has been suspended for allegedly passing offensive remarks and abusing tribal students.Ratan Singh Parihar, in-charge of the Misrod police station, has been suspended for targeting tribal students during their protest, an official said.He added that the police commissioner of Bhopal has ordered a departmental inquiry into the matter, and further action will be taken according to the findings.The youth wing of the Gondwana Gantantra Party had organised the protest to highlight tribal students' issues. The protesters are seen chanting "Jai Johar" (a traditional greeting used by tribals) during the protest in a video that has gone viral. The police station in-charge is also seen in the video using abusive language against protestors.The Congress and other tribal organisations have demanded action against Parihar following the social media video release.