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Uttarakhand gets first GLOF warning system

Wed, 14 October 2026
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A view of the newly installed Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF) monitoring and early warning system developed by CSIR-CBRI at Vasundhara Tal, in Chamoli. Photograph: ANI Photo
A view of the newly installed Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF) monitoring and early warning system developed by CSIR-CBRI at Vasundhara Tal, in Chamoli. Photograph: ANI Photo
In a significant boost to scientific monitoring of disaster risks in Uttarakhand, the government on Tuesday, October 13, announced the successful installation of a glacial lake outburst flood (GLOF) early warning system equipped with advanced weather sensors at a glacial lake in Chamoli district.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has identified 13 glacial lakes in the state as high-risk, of which five in the very high-risk category. Vasundhara Tal is among these five where the warning system has been installed.

The system will help monitor and issue timely alerts regarding the threat of GLOFs with the sensors measuring diverse parameters such as wind speed and direction, rainfall, solar radiation, air temperature, and atmospheric pressure.

The installation forms part of the Centre's Rs 150-crore National Glacial Lake Outburst Flood Risk Mitigation Project which covers Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh.

Uttarakhand, which is celebrated as Dev Bhoomi because it is home to the most sacred Dhams in the Hindu tradition, has been facing nature's fury in recent years. 

In 2021, a glacier burst led to flooding of the Alakananda and Dhauliganga rivers, while a flash flood triggered an avalanche in Chamoli district.

In 2016, Ghansali in Tehri district faced two cloudbursts.

In 2013, more than 6,000 people were feared dead when Kedarnath bore the brunt of flooding caused by a cloudburst.

In 2012, a cloudburst triggered flash floods in Uttarkashi.

-- REDIFF NEWS

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