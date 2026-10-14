Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Trump says 'massive oil, gas, mineral' exploration to begin Greenland

Wed, 14 October 2026
Share:
15:30
image
US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (local time) announced that large-scale oil, gas and mineral exploration is set to begin in Greenland, a month after Washington reached an agreement with Denmark and Greenland to strengthen defence and Arctic security cooperation, reiterating the island's strategic importance to the United States and Europe.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump highlighted Greenland's potential energy and mineral resources, while emphasising its geographical importance for the defence of the United States and Europe against potential security threats.

"Massive Oil, Gas, and Mineral Exploration is getting ready to begin in our new and beautiful Greenland! There are Experts that are saying that the amount of easily available Oil is far greater than that of almost any land, anywhere in the World and, even more importantly, from a Security Purpose in the Defense and Offense of both the United States of America, and Europe, is second to none. Any future attack on the United States will have to come across Greenland, where our Defense will routinely knock down drones, missiles, or any other form of weapon not yet even conceived. It gives us time, location, and sightline, like nowhere else in the World!" Trump said.

The announcement comes amid heightened international attention on Greenland's strategic position in the Arctic and follows months of diplomatic friction over the territory's security and its significance to Washington.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! India's Oppn unites to condemn arrest of CJP leaders
LIVE! India's Oppn unites to condemn arrest of CJP leaders

Don't come in the way of protesting students: Rahul to Modi
Don't come in the way of protesting students: Rahul to Modi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi met with students injured during recent protests and urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi not to obstruct their voice. Gandhi assured the students of Congress's support and warned that action would be taken...

Frankfurt-Delhi AI flight diverted to Jaipur after hijack alert
Frankfurt-Delhi AI flight diverted to Jaipur after hijack alert

An Air India flight from Frankfurt to Delhi experienced an emergency diversion to Jaipur on Wednesday morning following a hijack alert, which was subsequently confirmed as false, ensuring passenger safety.

'Abhijeet Dipke, Cockroach Janata Party funded by US donors'
'Abhijeet Dipke, Cockroach Janata Party funded by US donors'

American singer Mary Millben has ignited a political debate by calling on 'young patriots' in India to protest the Cockroach Janata Party..

Why L Murugan Quit The Modi Ministry
Why L Murugan Quit The Modi Ministry

Murugan's resignation comes amid speculation over an impending ministerial reshuffle.