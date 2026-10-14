'There Was Some Envy In Nana Patekar Those Days'

Days after Nana Patekar passed into the ages, his closest friends are narrating interesting anecdotes from his life.
Shashilal Nair, who directed Nana in one of his earliest hits, Angaar
(1992), tells Dinesh Raheja
in an insightful Rediff interview
, "He was one of the three guys who are very close to me in the film industry."
He looks back at the Angaar
shoot, and says, "Nana would fight with me on the sets of Angaar
, and would sulk and even leave the sets sometimes. He would complain bitterly that I was making him sit idle on the sets, playing carrom (at which he was a champ, incidentally), while I shot with the stars.
"There was some degree of envy in Nana those days. Jackie Shroff would roll up in his huge Trans Am car which would take up half the road. And Nana would come walking to the sets of Angaar
." Angaar
, co-starring Dimple Kapadia, won Nana Patekar a Filmfare award for Best Villain.