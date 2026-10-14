Sunetra's group defeats Sharad Pawar group in sugar factory polls

13:09

Image: @SunetraA_Pawar X/ANI Photo

Maharashtra deputy chief minister Sunetra Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has just proved a point in Maharashtra.



It has defeated the rival panels of Sharad Pawar-led NCP-SP and a rebel candidate in the election to the Someshwar Cooperative Sugar Factory in Pune district. The factory was controlled by the Ajit Pawar-backed panel.



Since the death of NCP president Ajit Pawar in January this year, the poll was the first major contest in the cooperative sector.



It was also widely seen as a test of Sunetra Pawar's leadership.



The results showed her come out with flying colours. Sunetra's panel swept all 21 seats in the election, the results of which were declared on October 13, Tuesday.



Sharad Pawar, Ajit Pawar's uncle from who he had broken off, had campaigned extensively in drought-hit areas within the factory region, but the panel backed by his party finished third.



After the results were declared on Tuesday, Sunetra Pawar said that the victory is the result of the work (Ajit) Dada has done over the years. She said that the farmers "have honoured his efforts by extending their support."



-- Rediff News