Stop misleading country: BJP slams Rahul for backing CJP

15:23

Hitting back at Rahul Gandhi over his criticism of the police action against CJP leaders, the BJP on Wednesday accused the Congress leader of "misleading" the country and said the Constitution gives the right to protest and not the right to violate the law.



In a post on X, BJP national media convenor Ashish Usha Agarwal said public spaces cannot be turned into political battlegrounds to capture power.



Earlier in the day, Gandhi lashed out at the Modi government after Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka were sent to five-day judicial custody, saying waving the tricolour at Jantar Mantar in a peaceful protest is not a crime and jailing the youth for it is an act of "cowardice".



The leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha also said Jantar Mantar belongs to the people of India and asserted that "we will reclaim it".



"Rahul Gandhi, stop misleading the nation," Agarwal said.



The Constitution guarantees the right to protest, not the right to violate the law, he said.



Jantar Mantar's de-notification as a designated protest site followed the due legal process. No one is above the law, Agarwal said.



"For decades, your party and family defended Article 370, which stood in the way of J&K's full constitutional integration. It was Hon'ble PM Shri Narendra Modi ji's decisive leadership and commitment to national unity that ensured J-K's full integration, and today, the Tricolour flies proudly in Kashmir," the BJP leader said.



He said democracy is governed by the Constitution and not the streets.



"You cannot turn public spaces into political battlegrounds or manufacture chaos to capture power. India will always stand by the rule of law, not your political ambitions," Agarwal said.