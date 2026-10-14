Spotted! Ranveer Singh!

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Photograph: Panna Bandekar

Ranveer Singh is living the superstar life.



Even on a regular day in his life, when he's simply spotted exiting a dubbing studio, the actor is instantly surrounded by fans, media and security.



Ranveer recently bought a BMW i7, which is reportedly the second electric vehicle in his collection, after the GMC Hummer EV. The car is priced at over Rs 2 crore (Rs 20 million). According to News18, Ranveer already owns a Lamborghini Urus, a Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600, a Range Rover and an Aston Martin Rapide S.



After the blockbuster Dhurandhar movies, Ranveer will be seen in the zombie survival drama, Pralay, opposite Kalyani Priyadarshan.