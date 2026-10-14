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Sena-UBT leader murder: Former Thane mayor summoned

Wed, 14 October 2026
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The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the murder of Thane Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray leader Pradeep Purnekar last month has summoned former city mayor Meenakshi Shinde for questioning in the case, a senior police official said on Wednesday.

The official, however, did not specify when Meenakshi Shinde, a leader of the ruling Shiv Sena in Maharashtra, has been called for questioning.

Her husband, Rajendra Shinde, was questioned by the Thane police's probe team for approximately nine hours on Tuesday during a face-to-face session with the arrested accused.

Rajendra Shinde has refuted all allegations linking him and his family to the September 29 murder, police sources said.

From the very beginning, the Purnekar family has accused the Shinde couple of orchestrating the killing.

Meenakshi Shinde held prominent organisational responsibilities until recently in the party headed by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

A total of five individuals have been arrested so far by the SIT in connection with the murder.

Meanwhile, SIT officials stated that two of the arrested accused, Nikhil Yadav and Nitesh Pawar, were produced before a local court on Wednesday following the end of their police custody and remanded to 14-day judicial custody.

A key accused in the case, Subhash alias Pappya Shinde, is already in judicial custody, while two other suspects, Santosh Kanojia alias Talli and Amit Singh -- arrested from Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh last week -- remain in police custody.

Purnekar, who served as the Uddhav Thackeray-led party's ward chief in Manpada in Thane city, was assaulted with a sharp-edged weapon and shot dead on the September 29 night.

Two days after the murder, Ram Purnekar, son of Pradeep Purnekar, accused Meenakshi Shinde and her husband of orchestrating the crime.

Dismissing the accusations, Meenakshi Shinde strongly denied any involvement in the crime, accusing political rivals of attempting to gain political mileage out of the tragedy.

The Opposition Shiv Sena-UBT led by Thackeray and the Eknath Shinde-headed Shiv Sena are bitter political rivals in Maharashtra.

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