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SC to hear plea filed by Rahul Gandhi, others on SIR tomorrow

Wed, 14 October 2026
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The Supreme Court will hear on Thursday a plea filed by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and several other opposition leaders over alleged large-scale voter deletions and irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

As per the cause list of October 15 uploaded on the apex court website, the plea would come up for hearing before a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi.

Gandhi and several other opposition leaders marched to the apex court to file the petition on Monday.

The plea has sought the constitution of an independent committee headed by a retired apex court judge and assisted by technical experts and other citizens of eminence, to conduct an independent audit of deletions and modifications made during SIR within a deadline.

Besides this plea, the bench would also hear separate petitions related to protests, closure of metro stations and disruptions in train services ahead of the October 10 agitation in Delhi against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

The city has witnessed several protests lately demanding the resignation of the CEC over alleged irregularities in the SIR of the electoral rolls.

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