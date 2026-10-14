Salman Khan's Big Reveal On Koffee With Karan 9

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Salman Khan, Photo Courtesy: @beingsalmankhan/Instagram





When Karan asked if he misses having children of his own, the actor responded in the affirmative.



Karan Johar returns with the ninth and final season of Koffee With Karan on October 14, 2026.



--REDIFF MOVIES

Salman Khan misses not having children and hopes that one day, he will have kids of his own.In the inaugural show of, Bhai confessed that at some point of his life, he would like to have kids.In a report published in, Salman told chat host Karan Johar that he loves spending time with his nieces and nephews.