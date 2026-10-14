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Rupee rises 19 paise to close at 95.17 against US dollar

Wed, 14 October 2026
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The rupee appreciated 19 paise to close at 95.17 against the US dollar on Wednesday, registering the fourth straight session of gain, supported by Reserve Bank of India interventions designed to ease near-term dollar demand and limit speculative foreign exchange exposure.

Forex traders said the Indian rupee rose to a one-month high on RBI's measures to curb speculative bets. A weak dollar and easing of US Treasury yields also aided the rupee. However, weak domestic markets capped sharp gains.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 95.05 against the US dollar and touched the intraday low of 94.76 against the greenback.

At the end of the trading session on Wednesday, the rupee was quoted at 95.17, registering a gain of 19 paise from its previous close.

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