Rahul stands up for CJP: Jailing youth for waving Tricolour is cowardice

11:00

Rahul Gandhi reacts to Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) activists Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka being sent to five days of judicial custody following their detention during a protest near Jantar Mantar, party member.



"Waving the Tricolour at Jantar Mantar in a peaceful protest is not a crime. Jailing youth for it is an act of cowardice.



Students. Youth. Journalists. The INDIA bloc. Different banners, one cause. All protests are one: citizens demanding their constitutional rights.



Jantar Mantar belongs to the people of India. We will reclaim it."



Advocate Abhisht Hela, representing CJP's Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka, and Ajinkya Shinde, questioned the authority of the Special Executive Magistrate (SEM) to order judicial custody and challenged the grounds cited by the Delhi Police.



"They have been sent to 5-day judicial custody because of the presumption of the Police that they can commit a crime. Police lied in Court that they had given a call urging people to come there. They had not given any call. They have not violated the bond. The separate complaint over Connaught Place has been misused here, and they have been sent to 5-day judicial custody," he said.