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Punjab anti-drug activist murder: Main accused nabbed

Wed, 14 October 2026
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08:27
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The medical store owner who allegedly shot dead an anti-drug activist in Punjab's Mansa district has been nabbed from Rajasthan, sources said on Wednesday.

Accused Ashwani Kumar has been taken into custody from Salasar, they further said.

Anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota was murdered in broad daylight on Tuesday after confronting the accused, who was running a medical shop, for allegedly selling drugs to an elderly man.

The incident was captured on camera during a live Facebook session hosted by Jhota.

After murdering Jhota, Kumar fled, and police launched a manhunt to nab him.

Jhota is known for raising his voice against drug abuse and the illegal sale of addictive substances at chemist shops.

The shooting incident left Mansa town simmering with tension as the activist's supporters vandalised the medical shop, and Jhota's family refused to cremate his body in protest.

On Tuesday, police arrested an associate who helped the store owner escape.

The murder drew widespread condemnation from political leaders, who criticised the ruling AAP government, alleging a law and order breakdown.

Opposition parties mounted an attack on the Bhagwant Mann government over the murder of the anti-drug activist, alleging "jungle raj".

They also claimed that Jhota's killing raised serious questions about the safety of those who raise their voice against the drug menace. 

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