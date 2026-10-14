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Pope has lung cancer, lower lobe of right lung removed

Wed, 14 October 2026
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Pope Leo XIV has been diagnosed with lung cancer after surgery to remove the lower lobe of his right lung, the Vatican confirmed on Tuesday.

A medical bulletin released after the operation said tests had confirmed lung adenocarcinoma. Doctors had suspected the condition before surgery, but the diagnosis was established during the procedure.

The 71-year-old Pope spent around three hours in the operating room, although the surgery itself took about 90 minutes. The Vatican said the operation went well and there were no complications.

Leo underwent the procedure at Rome's Gemelli Hospital to have a lung nodule removed. After the surgery, he returned to his room, a Vatican spokesperson said, adding that more details would be provided later.

Earlier on Tuesday, the pontiff arrived at the hospital through the main entrance and waved to dozens of people waiting outside to greet him. The operation was carried out by a team headed by Dr Stefano Margaritora, Gemelli's chief thoracic surgeon.

The diagnosis marks the first major health problem to be publicly disclosed during Leo's 17-month papacy. The American-born Pope had spoken about the discovery of a small, localised nodule during his Sunday noon prayer, when he announced that he would undergo surgery to have it removed.

Oncologists have said that the outlook for lung cancer is generally favourable when the disease is detected at an early stage and the affected tissue can be removed.

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