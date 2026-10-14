Pleas on SIR in Delhi to be heard on Oct 28

12:08

The Supreme Court on Wednesday said it would hear on October 28 a plea seeking a direction to the Election Commission to place in public domain the list of electors issued notices during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral roll in Delhi along with specific reasons for each notice.



Advocate Prashant Bhushan, appearing for the petitioners, mentioned the matter before a bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi.



Bhushan said petitioners have filed an application seeking a direction to the EC to provide an appropriate mechanism for inclusion of those voters, whose names were omitted from the electoral roll pursuant to SIR in Delhi, without requiring them to declare that they are applying for inclusion for the first time.



He said the period for filing claims and objections under the SIR in Delhi has been extended till October 30 after which the final voter list would be published.



Bhushan said the apex court had last month issued notice on the main petition and the matter is likely to come up for hearing on October 30.



He requested the bench that the plea be heard before October 30.



The bench advanced the date of hearing in the matter to October 28.



When Bhushan urged that the plea be heard before that, the bench observed, "We are thinking of passing an order that will take care of it".



On September 26, the poll panel extended the period for filing claims and objections under the ongoing SIR in Delhi by a month till October 30, with the final voter list now slated to be published on December 4.