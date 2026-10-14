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Paytm's Indian ownership rises to 56%

Wed, 14 October 2026
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One 97 Communications Ltd., the parent company that operates mobile payments pioneer Paytm, witnessed a further increase in domestic shareholding, with Indian investors holding over 56% of the company, at the end of September quarter (Q2 FY 2027), according to its latest shareholding pattern filed with the stock exchanges.

Paytm remains majority Indian-owned for the third consecutive quarter, further reinforcing its position as an Indian-Owned and Controlled Company (IOCC). Domestic institutional ownership rose to a record 29.5% in Q2 FY 2027, up from 24.9% in the previous quarter. The increase reflects growing participation from marquee domestic institutions. Block deals during the quarter were met with strong demand, with the supply absorbed by domestic mutual funds, insurers and pension funds. 

Prominent domestic mutual funds increased their combined shareholding to 21.2% in Q2 FY 2027 from 17.9% in Q1 FY 2027. Kotak Mutual Fund raised its stake to 2.13% from 1.51% in the previous quarter. During quarter end, mutual funds like SBI Mutual Fund (1.47%), Axis Mutual Fund (1.13%), and Sundaram Mutual Fund (1.05%) also appeared for the first time among shareholders holding more than 1% stake. Domestic insurance companies increased their combined stake to 6.2% in Q2 FY2027 from 5.3% in Q1 FY2027. SBI Life Insurance raised its holding to 1.74% from 1.50%, while Tata AIA Life Insurance increased its stake to nearly 2.2% from 1.75%. Provident and pension fund holdings also rose during the quarter.

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