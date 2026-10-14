No More Cop Roles For Jaideep Ahlawat?

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IMAGE: Ajay Devgn and Jaideep Ahlawat in Drishyam: The Conclusion.



Jaideep Ahlawat has had enough of cop roles, it seems.



Post the success of Drishyam: The Conclusion, the brilliant actor says he will not play a cop again in his next film.



In an interview to Variety India, Jaideep says, 'Well, blockbuster success.. I don't know how it's going to change my career, but whatever it is, I hope it's going to be a good change. I hope I get good challenging offers. I hope I'm not asked to play cop roles over and over again.'



Before Drishyam: The Conclusion, Jaideep had played Inspector Hathiram Chaudhary in the OTT series Paatal Lok (2020), which made him a household name all over India.



Jaideep will be seen next in the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer, King.



--REDIFF MOVIES

