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No More Cop Roles For Jaideep Ahlawat?

Wed, 14 October 2026
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IMAGE: Ajay Devgn and Jaideep Ahlawat in Drishyam: The Conclusion.
IMAGE: Ajay Devgn and Jaideep Ahlawat in Drishyam: The Conclusion.

Jaideep Ahlawat has had enough of cop roles, it seems. 

Post the success of Drishyam: The Conclusion, the brilliant actor says he will not play a cop again in his next film.  

In an interview to Variety India, Jaideep says, 'Well, blockbuster success.. I don't know how it's going to change my career, but whatever it is, I hope it's going to be a good change. I hope I get good challenging offers. I hope I'm not asked to play cop roles over and over again.'

Before Drishyam: The Conclusion, Jaideep had played Inspector Hathiram Chaudhary in the OTT series Paatal Lok (2020), which made him a household name all over India. 

Jaideep will be seen next in the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer, King.

--REDIFF MOVIES

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