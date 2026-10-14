No end to Iran war: New explosions heard in Riyadh

13:35

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People in Riyadh reported hearing fresh explosions in the Saudi capital, although the cause of the blasts was not immediately known.



The residents spoke on condition of anonymity, citing concerns for their safety. One of them lives in northern Riyadh, close to King Khalid International Airport.



Saudi civil defence issued air raid alerts for Riyadh and Kharj province, which lies southeast of the capital. Kharj houses the state-owned Military Industries Corporation as well as Prince Sultan Air Base.



Riyadh's airport has faced repeated attacks over the past week, some of them deadly. Iran-backed Houthi rebels in neighbouring Yemen have claimed responsibility for the strikes.



The Houthis have stepped up attacks on Saudi Arabia's airports, military installations and oil infrastructure as the war involving Iran enters a new phase. On Tuesday, a fire broke out in an administrative building at a Saudi Aramco facility, adding to concerns over the security of the kingdom's energy infrastructure. Saudi Arabia is the world's largest oil exporter.



The rebels have also issued advance warnings of strikes on airports and oil facilities. Several airlines have responded by suspending flights and moving aircraft out of danger zones.



The continuing attacks have put Saudi Arabia's air defences under pressure, particularly its ability to intercept missiles and drones. Riyadh has been pushing its allies, including the United States, for greater military support as it tries to contain the threat.