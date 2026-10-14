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NEET UG Paper leak case: CBI files Supplementary chargesheet

Wed, 14 October 2026
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The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) filed a supplementary chargesheet before a Rouse Avenue court in the NEET UG Paper leak case. The supplementary chargesheet is filed against Sheshrao Bajrang Suryavanshi.

The accused Sheshrao Bajrang Suryavanshi was arrested on September 2.

Special CBI judge Ajay Gupta took the charge sheet on record. The court will hear the submissions on the supplementary charge sheet on October 22.

Senior Public Prosecutor V K Pathak appeared for the CBI.

The CBI has already filed a main charge sheet against 13 accused persons. The court has already taken cognizance of the main charge sheet.

Accused Sheshrao is an alleged close associate of Accused Shubham Khairnar and provided the NEET UG Paper to candidates before the examination. Suryavanshi is stated to belong to Pune, Maharashtra.

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