'Modi will soon be ex-PM'

16:32

Describing Narendra Modi as a "soon-to-be ex-prime minister", Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Wednesday said no amount of police force or lathi charge will quell the voice of young people, whose recent "vote chori" protests have given new energy to opposition parties.



The Congress general secretary reiterated the opposition demand for Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's resignation, asking that when a vice president can resign in India, why can't the CEC.



"If the match is fixed and the umpire is fixed, what is the point of watching any match when viewers know, players know and the world knows that this is all fixed, then where is the joy in conducting any match. Winning and losing is part and parcel of the game; all we want is a fair fight. If the election commissioner cannot ensure that then he has to go," Pilot said.



He, however, rejected any talk of boycotting polls and said it is "too early" for that.



Pilot also stressed that the Congress, whose leaders along with those of other INDIA bloc parties have filed a petition in the Supreme Court on the "vote chori" issue, has full faith in the judiciary.



"The Supreme Court is the ultimate authority. We thought, we must appeal to his (CEC) moral conscience first...To demonstrate, to do dharnas, padyatras is part of democracy. How can you stop people from protesting, how can you use brute police force to subjugate the voice of the people," he said.



No amount of police action, firing, or lathi charge will quell the voice of the people and it is the young people are speaking out today, Pilot said.



"Look at what happened with the paper leaks and exam corruption in tests like NEET. Public pressure forced the education minister to resign," he said.



What the CEC has done is illegal and he has to resign and be tried under the law, Pilot said.



"People say it (EC) is a constitutional body. In this country, if there can be a resignation of a vice president, then why not of the CEC," he asked.



Rahul Gandhi had pointed out that the CEC is working to serve a purpose and those people who are the masterminds are making him do that work, Pilot said.



"It is being done to suit a particular political agenda," he added.



In a rapid fire segment of the interview, Pilot described Modi as a "soon-to-be ex-prime minister".



Asked about Rahul Gandhi leading the 'anti-vote chori' movement and whether he is seen as the prime ministerial face of the entire opposition for 2029, Pilot said Gandhi has never stated he is looking to that post.



"He is the Leader of the Opposition, and parties in the INDIA bloc or those against the BJP are working under his leadership in Parliament. It was Mr. Rahul Gandhi from day one, has been questioning the voter list, the electoral process, the SIR... he led from the front, he was unflinching, did not back down, the BJP was mocking him and now when the truth is unravelling, people are realising that what Mr. Gandhi had said was true and good for the country," Pilot said.