Mini Cooper hit-and-run: Four accused in police custody till Oct 15

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-- REDIFF NEWS

Four accused in the Mini Cooper crash were granted police custody by a court in Angamaly near Kochi on October 14, Wednesday. The crash took the lives of three youngsters.The police said that Suhail, the 19-year-old driver, along with the three other accused were produced before the court. They were remanded to judicial custody and sent to a Borstal school, a correctional facility for young offenders.Their custody was granted by the court until October 15, 5 pm, after police sought to investigate and question the accused further. A medical exam report revealed high alcohol levels in the bloodstream of the accused, invoking additional charges against them.Two women and a young man, all around 21 years of age, were killed by a Mini Cooper that was driven by alcohol-influenced Suhail. The speeding care hit the victims' scooter Nedumbassery near Kochi on October 11.The charges include Sections 281 (rash driving), 49 (abetment) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), in addition to Section 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the BNS and Section 185 (driving by a drunken person) of the Motor Vehicles Act.On the incident, Keralam home minister Ramesh Chennithala has assured the state assembly that strong action would be taken against the accused.