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Maharashtra mega drought: Rs 5,000 bonus to farmers in 305 critical talukas

Wed, 14 October 2026
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Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday announced that the state had declared drought in 305 talukas, up from the earlier 265, and decided to provide a Rs 5,000 Diwali bonus to farmers, with the amount to be credited to their bank accounts before the festival.

Addressing a press conference in Mumbai, Fadnavis said the government had decided to extend assistance to farmers facing crop losses and financial distress due to the drought, and had expedited the process compared to previous years.

"Earlier, drought was declared in 265 talukas. Today, we have declared drought in a total of 305 talukas. We have checked old records; normally help is given in December. But this time we have declared drought in advance," he said.

"This Diwali is going to be difficult for farmers. It will be difficult for them to manage during Diwali. Considering this situation, we have discussed and decided to provide assistance to farmers in the coming days. We have decided to give Rs 5,000 to farmers as a Diwali bonus. This amount should reach the farmers' accounts before Diwali. The loan waiver amount is also being credited to their accounts," the Chief Minister added.

The government aims to provide financial relief to farmers affected by drought and crop losses before the festival, enabling them to meet their festive needs, Fadnavis said.

The state had earlier declared 265 of its 358 talukas across 32 districts as drought-affected.

On the water crisis, Fadnavis said the number of tankers supplying drinking water was increasing as water levels continued to decline. He said the government was arranging tanker supplies and would monitor their movement through GPS tracking.

"The number of tankers for drinking water is increasing. The water table has gone below 3 meters. We are providing tankers. Tankers will also be tracked via GPS. 16,000 illegal connections have been cut. We have decided to ensure a safe drinking water supply," he said.

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