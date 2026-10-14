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Maharashtra drought: Water supply dept hasn't got central funds for last 2 years

Wed, 14 October 2026
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With several parts of Maharashtra facing drought conditions, state Water Supply and Sanitation Minister Gulabrao Patil has claimed his department has not received funds from the Centre since September 2024.

The situation would have been different had the money been provided, the Shiv Sena leader said on Tuesday.

At present, 700 tankers are supplying water in four districts of the state -- Ahilyanagar, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna and Nashik, he said.

"We haven't got the money since September 2024 as expected. The state government gave funds from its own kitty...The picture would have been different had we got the money. Contractors, villagers, farmers and MLAs blame us (for the situation)," said Patil, who represents the Jalgaon Rural assembly constituency in North Maharashtra.

"There are many projects where 80-90 per cent of the work has been completed. If we get money, we can complete some work by December, and the number of tankers can be brought down," he added.

The Sena leader said he hoped that Union Jal Shakti Minister C R Paatil, who hails from Maharashtra, will look into the issue.

A region-wise and assembly constituency-wise review was being conducted to prepare for tackling the situation in the months to come, he stated.

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