Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Maharashtra drought: State to provide aid

Wed, 14 October 2026
Share:
08:45
image
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar has said the state was facing a severe drought and water crisis, adding that the government was "formulating" measures to address the situation and would extend assistance based on the recommendations of a Central government team assessing the drought-hit areas.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Sunetra Pawar said, "Maharashtra is facing a severe drought situation, and people everywhere are in great distress due to the water crisis. The state government is formulating measures to address this, and a team from the Central Government has arrived to conduct an inspection. Once their recommendations are received, the Maharashtra government will provide assistance based on their findings and suggestions. The Chief Minister is also deeply concerned about the situation, and we are all making every effort to meet the requirements."

Earlier on Sunday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had appealed to people to exercise restraint in water use, particularly during the upcoming Rabi season, as the state faces a severe agricultural crisis.

Fadnavis, recalling the impact of changing rainfall patterns on crops, said heavy rainfall during the initial two months of the Kharif season had raised hopes of a bumper harvest. However, the subsequent dry spell left crops vulnerable at a critical stage of growth.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Impose an Emergency officially: Dipke challenges Modi
LIVE! Impose an Emergency officially: Dipke challenges Modi

Why Modi's Crackdown Could Backfire Politically
Why Modi's Crackdown Could Backfire Politically

Modi's greater weakness is his inability since July when he directed the exit of Dharmendra Pradhan, to come up with a political counter strategy.Security measures and executive orders as seen in recent days will only likely further...

Russian diesel not for us, but for...: Trump amid criticism
Russian diesel not for us, but for...: Trump amid criticism

US President Donald Trump has defended a controversial diesel deal with Russia, stating it aims to stabilise the global market despite bipartisan criticism from US lawmakers. The deal, which eases sanctions on Russian diesel shipments...

Amit Shah warns Rahul Gandhi: 'Be prepared for...'
Amit Shah warns Rahul Gandhi: 'Be prepared for...'

Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday criticised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and the opposition amidst ongoing protests for the resignation of CEC Gyanesh Kumar and scrapping of SIR. Shah predicted a "crushing defeat" for the Congress in...

Rahul Gandhi didn't push me, clarifies Shivakumar
Rahul Gandhi didn't push me, clarifies Shivakumar

Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar has refuted claims that Rahul Gandhi pushed him during a protest march in Delhi, clarifying that Gandhi was concerned for his safety. This comes after a viral video sparked a political slugfest...