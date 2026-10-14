Maharashtra drought: State to provide aid

08:45

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar has said the state was facing a severe drought and water crisis, adding that the government was "formulating" measures to address the situation and would extend assistance based on the recommendations of a Central government team assessing the drought-hit areas.



Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Sunetra Pawar said, "Maharashtra is facing a severe drought situation, and people everywhere are in great distress due to the water crisis. The state government is formulating measures to address this, and a team from the Central Government has arrived to conduct an inspection. Once their recommendations are received, the Maharashtra government will provide assistance based on their findings and suggestions. The Chief Minister is also deeply concerned about the situation, and we are all making every effort to meet the requirements."



Earlier on Sunday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had appealed to people to exercise restraint in water use, particularly during the upcoming Rabi season, as the state faces a severe agricultural crisis.



Fadnavis, recalling the impact of changing rainfall patterns on crops, said heavy rainfall during the initial two months of the Kharif season had raised hopes of a bumper harvest. However, the subsequent dry spell left crops vulnerable at a critical stage of growth.