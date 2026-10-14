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Lioness kills man in Gir Somnath

Wed, 14 October 2026
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A lion in Gir forest, Gujarat. Image used for representational purpose ony. Pic: Prasanna D Zore/Rediff
A lion in Gir forest, Gujarat. Image used for representational purpose ony. Pic: Prasanna D Zore/Rediff
A 31-year-old man was killed in an attack by a wild animal, suspected to be a lioness, in Gir Somnath district, a forest department official said on Wednesday.

Gir Somnath district is a key part of the greater Gir landscape -- the last remaining natural habitat of the Asiatic lion.

The department has set up cages to capture the animal after Mahesh Rathod's body was found on a farm near his house in Valadar village.

"The forest department was alerted around 1 am on Wednesday that Mahesh Rathod had gone missing. He was sleeping outside his house near grazing land in Valadar village," said Prabhakar Kumar, assistant conservator of forests, Jamvala Range.

Rathod's body was found after a search operation, forest officials said.

Kumar said the autopsy investigation confirmed that Rathod was killed by a wild animal, adding that the forest department has placed cages in the area to capture the animal behind the attack.

Villagers claimed that Rathod was mauled to death by a lioness.

Rathod's family refused to accept his body, demanding higher compensation from authorities.

"We don't want aid of only Rs 10 lakh. We want more financial assistance as Mahesh is survived by five children," said his brother Mukesh Rathod.

The family also demanded an electricity connection in the area. 

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