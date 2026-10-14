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Judge extends order blocking Trump from banning CNN, MS NOW, Politico reporters from White House

Wed, 14 October 2026
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A federal judge has extended a block on the Trump administration's attempt to bar reporters from CNN, MS NOW and Politico from the White House. The case, which pits the president against three media organisations, is continuing through the courts.

In his ruling on Tuesday, US District Judge Timothy Kelly said the three outlets were likely to prevail in their arguments that the administration had violated their constitutional rights to free speech and due process.

Kelly, however, made clear that his decision should not be taken as an endorsement of the outlets' reporting. He said it did not mean Trump's concerns about accuracy and fairness in the media were without basis. Nor, he added, did it mean the government was unable to act when classified information was unlawfully disclosed and national security was at stake.

Kelly, who was nominated to the federal bench by Trump, had earlier ordered the White House to reinstate the journalists' "hard pass" press credentials while the court examined their claims.

That order was set to expire on Tuesday. Kelly has now issued a preliminary injunction, keeping the existing arrangements in place until the case is resolved.

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