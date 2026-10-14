Jemimah's gym statement

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Jemimah Rodrigues. Photo Courtesy: @jemimahrodrigues/Instagram

This phrase seems apt for Indian cricketer Jemimah Rodrigues.



Posting pix of her sweating it out in the gym, Jemimah wrote on her Instagram account, "Rehab so far," along with an emoji of biceps, thus indicating she is all set to make a comeback.



Jemimah had suffered a hamstring injury in August while playing for Southern Brave in The Hundred.



The Southern Brave is a professional 100-ball cricket franchise based in Southampton, England.



After her hamstring injury, Jemimah was ruled out of Women's Asia Cup in the United Arab Emirates and Asian Games in Japan.





Jemimah's latest post on Instagram looks like she is making a statement to Indian selectors, "I am back."



Are they listening?





--Rediff Sports

A picture speaks a thousand words.