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Jaishankar arrives in UAE on official visit

Wed, 14 October 2026
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External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar arrived in the United Arab Emirates on a three-day official visit during which he will hold talks with his Emirati counterpart and review the progress of the bilateral Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

"Arrived in Abu Dhabi. Thank Minister Reem Al Hashimy for the warm welcome. Look forward to my discussions," Jaishankar said in a post on X.

During the visit, Jaishankar will hold a bilateral meeting with his counterpart to review the progress of the India-UAE Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement ahead of his visit.

The minister will also participate in discussions at the 2nd edition of the Raisina Middle East event in Abu Dhabi, it added.

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