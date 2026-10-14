IYC files plea in Delhi HC against de-notification of Jantar Mantar

19:48

The Indian Youth Congress on Wednesday approached the Delhi High Court challenging the de-notification of Jantar Mantar as a designated protest and demonstration site.



The Indian Youth Congress filed the application through its president, Uday Bhanu Chib, in a pending petition seeking permission to hold protests at the Jantar Mantar in central Delhi against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar for alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise.



In the application, the petitioner challenged Delhi Police Commissioner Anurag Kumar's standing order dated October 11, which de-notified Jantar Mantar and designated the Ramlila Ground, Burari Ground and the CBD Ground in east Delhi as the new venues for protests and demonstrations.



In its order, the Delhi Police said a detailed and revised standard operating procedure (SOP) for protests at the three venues will be issued separately.



Advocate Roopesh Singh Bhadauria filed the latest application after amending the existing petition.



When the pending petition came up for hearing on October 12, the Delhi Police told the high court that the decision to denotify Jantar Mantar as the designated protest site was taken pursuant to the directions of the Supreme Court.



While the counsel for Delhi Police asserted that in view of the police's decision to name Ramlila Maidan, Burari Ground and CBD Ground as the new protest sites, the IYC's plea was infructuous, the court issued a notice to the authorities on the prayer to reconsider the request.



IYC's counsel had submitted that in view of the development, they will amend the petition.



A petition with a similar prayer challenging the restrictions on protests at the Jantar Mantar and the designation of alternative sites for public demonstrations has also been filed in the Supreme Court.



On October 9, the Supreme Court asked the government to consider designating an alternative venue to Jantar Mantar for peaceful protests in the national capital.



The top court had emphasised the need for a site equipped with basic amenities for demonstrators while hearing a plea challenging the proposed restrictions on Metro stations and the cancellation of trains arriving in the national capital in view of a protest called by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) against CEC Kumar on October 10.



The IYC had approached the court earlier this month, challenging Delhi Police's October 1 denial of permission for a protest at the Jantar Mantar.



The petition said it raises the question concerning the manner in which the fundamental rights guaranteed under Articles 19(1)(a) and 19(1)(b) of the Constitution can be regulated by the police authorities while considering an application for a peaceful, democratic demonstration at the Jantar Mantar.



"The proposed demonstration arises out of concerns regarding transparency, accountability and functioning of constitutional institutions, and was proposed as a peaceful exercise of the petitioner's right to freedom of speech and expression and the right to assemble peacefully and without arms," it said.



The IYC had applied to Delhi Police on September 25 for a peaceful demonstration of around 100-150 people from October 1 to October 25.



It said it had undertaken to comply with all lawful conditions concerning security, traffic, discipline and public order, but the prayer was rejected.